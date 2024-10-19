Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after buying an additional 6,588,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 115.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,544,000 after buying an additional 3,608,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $182,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after buying an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,349,000 after buying an additional 1,824,405 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,253 shares of company stock valued at $26,714,298 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BSX opened at $88.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $88.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.