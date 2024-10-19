Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

Shares of BSX opened at $88.07 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.09. The stock has a market cap of $129.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

