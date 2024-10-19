BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BP from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of BP opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. BP has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $40.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BP will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 85.7% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 73.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

