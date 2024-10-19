BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer Songlin Ye Purchases 200 Shares

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye purchased 200 shares of BQE Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,200.00.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Songlin Ye acquired 100 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$58.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,805.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Songlin Ye bought 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$57.00 per share, with a total value of C$17,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Songlin Ye acquired 600 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$55.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Songlin Ye bought 3,000 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.75 per share, with a total value of C$26,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Songlin Ye sold 800 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.80, for a total transaction of C$48,640.00.

BQE Water Stock Up 7.4 %

BQE Water stock opened at C$59.00 on Friday. BQE Water Inc. has a twelve month low of C$25.50 and a twelve month high of C$69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$58.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.52 million, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.68.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.44). BQE Water had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of C$3.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 million.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

