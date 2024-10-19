Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and traded as low as $18.55. Bridgestone shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 128,461 shares traded.

Bridgestone Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgestone Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

