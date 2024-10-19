Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 348.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,386 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.3% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $179.89 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The company has a market cap of $837.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.25.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.