Brokerages Set Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Arcadium Lithium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Arcadium Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Arcadium Lithium to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James cut Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance
Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.63 million.
Arcadium Lithium Company Profile
Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.
