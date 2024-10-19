Brokerages Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target at $28.25

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,681.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tracey Sacco sold 30,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,681.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,497.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,415,340 shares of company stock worth $40,666,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 95.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 119,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $6,223,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth $4,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 114,550 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $30.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.82. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

