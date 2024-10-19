Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

BKD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,051,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,058,000 after acquiring an additional 169,751 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 324.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 141,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 108,571 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 847,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 358,035 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

