Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -61.58 and a beta of 0.94. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.41). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 86.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

