Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Bruker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Bruker by 7.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,036,000 after buying an additional 123,984 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $5,593,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Bruker by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 162,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,472,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

