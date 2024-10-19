BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Trading Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). Approximately 169,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 449,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

BSF Enterprise Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.67. The firm has a market cap of £3.88 million, a PE ratio of -187.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

