Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 936 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

IYW stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.20. The stock had a trading volume of 362,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,935. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.90. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

