Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.82. 241,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

