Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $121,000. &PARTNERS increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $319,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,564. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.77.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.