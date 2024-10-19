Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,601,000 after buying an additional 1,593,703 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,189,000 after buying an additional 312,321 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,698,000 after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,016,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares in the last quarter.

VOT traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $251.61. The stock had a trading volume of 65,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,712. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $252.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.57 and a 200-day moving average of $232.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

