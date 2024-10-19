CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Head-To-Head Survey

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CaliberCos and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -19.84% -17.74% -5.61% Fangdd Network Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

CaliberCos has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fangdd Network Group has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Fangdd Network Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CaliberCos and Fangdd Network Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $72.10 million 0.21 -$12.70 million ($0.74) -0.92 Fangdd Network Group $271.44 million 0.02 -$12.92 million N/A N/A

CaliberCos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fangdd Network Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CaliberCos and Fangdd Network Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A Fangdd Network Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fangdd Network Group beats CaliberCos on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services. In addition, it operates Fangduoduo that offers personalized services to potential real estate buyers; and provides information matching, asset management, and real estate agency services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

