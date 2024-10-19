Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LILM. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target (down previously from $1.85) on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lilium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday.

Lilium Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Lilium

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Lilium has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lilium during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lilium in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Designs Corp bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

