Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$30.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.13.

TSE:NOA opened at C$23.29 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$22.68 and a 1 year high of C$34.87. The stock has a market cap of C$622.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of C$276.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 4.0597484 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

In other news, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.88 per share, with a total value of C$51,760.00. In other North American Construction Group news, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent purchased 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, with a total value of C$51,760.00. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,460.80. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $290,121. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

