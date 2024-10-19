Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Canadian General Investments Stock Performance

CGI opened at C$40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$850.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.07. Canadian General Investments has a 1 year low of C$32.49 and a 1 year high of C$41.23.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

