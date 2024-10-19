Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Canadian General Investments Stock Performance
CGI opened at C$40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$850.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.07. Canadian General Investments has a 1 year low of C$32.49 and a 1 year high of C$41.23.
Canadian General Investments Company Profile
