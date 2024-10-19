Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$121.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. Citigroup set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$110.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$111.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

