Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$143.83 and traded as high as C$158.81. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$158.81, with a volume of 226,030 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTC.A shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities raised Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$147.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$156.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

