Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,654,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104,402 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.92% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $242,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

CGDV stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,184. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.