Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:CGMS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 463,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,868. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

