Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

