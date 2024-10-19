Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $210.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $145.94 and a twelve month high of $210.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

