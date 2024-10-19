Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $44.09 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,285 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,173 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $44,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $641,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047,947 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,781 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $238,770,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $229,078,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.11 and a 200-day moving average of $182.12.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

