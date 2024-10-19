Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.24 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 56,744 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

