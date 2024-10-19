Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 157,643 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,178,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $8,045,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Intel by 65.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its position in Intel by 21.1% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 279,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 869,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,392,000 after buying an additional 58,021 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of INTC opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC

