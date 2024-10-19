Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,982 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $35,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 27.9% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Cummins Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $335.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.85. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $340.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

