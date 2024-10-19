Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $27,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,556,000 after acquiring an additional 406,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,254,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,157,000 after buying an additional 393,434 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,445,000 after acquiring an additional 101,349 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,011,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,569,000 after acquiring an additional 263,313 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.66. The firm has a market cap of $116.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.