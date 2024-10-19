Cardinal Capital Management Buys 4,558 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,681,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 69,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 81.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 130,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $37.12 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

