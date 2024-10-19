Cardinal Capital Management Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 75,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,833 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 38,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

WOR opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at Worthington Enterprises

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek purchased 2,500 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $100,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,463.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

