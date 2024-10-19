Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 275,000 Shares of Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Stock

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,405,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,014.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Complete Solaria Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSLR opened at $2.34 on Friday. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

Get Complete Solaria alerts:

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Complete Solaria, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Complete Solaria in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSLR

Institutional Trading of Complete Solaria

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Complete Solaria stock. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Free Report) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,936,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190,604 shares during the quarter. Complete Solaria comprises approximately 0.2% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carlyle Group Inc. owned about 10.05% of Complete Solaria worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Complete Solaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.