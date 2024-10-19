CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

KMX stock opened at $74.70 on Thursday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,032.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,032.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,567.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in CarMax by 299.7% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,986 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,327.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,070,000 after buying an additional 951,558 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3,094.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after buying an additional 577,685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,160,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after buying an additional 541,967 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 488,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,851,000 after buying an additional 332,574 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

