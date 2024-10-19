Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $78.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Carrier Global stock opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

