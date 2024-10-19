Catizen Reaches One Day Volume of $53.46 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $121.47 million and approximately $53.46 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Catizen has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Catizen token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges.

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,275,772 tokens. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,275,772 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.43855982 USD and is up 4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $62,228,800.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

