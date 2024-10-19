CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 69.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in CAVA Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $53,432,881.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,196,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $135.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.15 and a beta of 3.33. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $135.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.81.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

