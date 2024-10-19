Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $209.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.08. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.