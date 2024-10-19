CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CDW by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,196,721,000 after purchasing an additional 714,393 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,410,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after buying an additional 51,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,357,000 after acquiring an additional 128,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 881,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,491,000 after purchasing an additional 611,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $218.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.37 and a 200-day moving average of $226.38. CDW Co. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

