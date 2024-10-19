Centene (NYSE:CNC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.58.

Get Centene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNC

Centene Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Centene will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Centene by 1,190.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 41.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.