Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EBR stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 232.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 173.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 26.0% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

