CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$10.75 at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

CEU has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ATB Capital raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.84.

Shares of TSE CEU opened at C$7.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$3.28 and a one year high of C$8.35.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.05). CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of C$553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$544.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, Director Michael Hallat sold 22,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total value of C$174,357.02. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Michael Hallat sold 22,610 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total value of C$174,357.02. Also, Director John Michael Hooks sold 300,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$2,167,680.00. Insiders sold 400,478 shares of company stock worth $2,927,940 in the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

