CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CF. UBS Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $90.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $1,251,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $863,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $19,824,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 113.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

