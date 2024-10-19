Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The company has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

