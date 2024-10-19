Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,783,900.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $2,150,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 29.3% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

