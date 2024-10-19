CHB Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 19,038 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 8,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.6% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $473.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

