Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Bought by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,635 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,490.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,957,451 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,347 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 231.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,338,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after buying an additional 935,239 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 74.6% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,720,000 after buying an additional 647,096 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 61.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,222,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,201,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $70,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LNG opened at $182.12 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $193.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

