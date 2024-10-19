China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Up 25.3 %

NYSE:CGA opened at $2.43 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.54.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

