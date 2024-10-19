ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $241.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.70.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $22.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. Equities analysts predict that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

In other ChoiceOne Financial Services news, CEO Kelly Potes purchased 2,000 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michael J. Burke, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,500. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly Potes purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $154,085. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Further Reading

